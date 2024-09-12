‘Uglies’ Star Chase Stokes on Fakeness of Social Media & His Survival Skills (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Keith Powers chatted with “Extra” about their movie “Uglies,” which is based on the Scott Westerfeld YA books.

The story takes place in a dire dystopian future with enforced beauty standards that include mandatory cosmetic surgery for teens.

Chase and Keith reflected on how relevant the themes are for today’s social media-raised generation.

Stokes shared, “It's such a wild time where we are in such a comparison sort of generation, and we're seeing so many falsified narratives on social media of how people look and filters here and, you know, rented yachts there and all of this BS that is just shoveled down people's throats.”

He went on, “Hopefully, in watching this film, there is a light switch that goes on that says, ‘I need to work more on this than focus more on that.’”

Keith added, “I think we're at the peak of what social media is, how the youth view celebrities and influencers and stuff and compares that to their actual life… I think [the film is] super relevant and it could be very beneficial right now.”

They also dished on the stunt work! Keith said, “We just had a really great stunt team… Once we were able to practice, I think that's when I [felt] the most confident.”

Chase confessed he wore a muscle suit!

“I was very fortunate that I wore a muscle suit that made me look way more capable and more equipped than I probably was at that time,” he said.

Stokes went on to reveal his top survival skill, saying, “I learned how to read maps for a project, so that is something I could bring to the equation.”

Plus, Chase teased “Outer Banks” Season 4, saying, they are finished with the season and “it is coming out this fall.”

He also gushed about GF Kelsea Ballerini’s upcoming album “Patterns,” saying, “I’m very excited. She is an incredibly talented songwriter."