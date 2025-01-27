Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds’ First Outing Together Since Justin Baldoni Legal Drama

Instagram

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are a united front amid her legal war against “It Ends with Us” co-star Justin Baldoni.

On Sunday, Blake’s “A Simple Favor 2” co-star Michele Morrone posted a pic of his night out with her and Ryan.

He wrote on his Instagram Story, “Missed you guys! Love you!!”

Blake didn’t seem bothered by the war of words between her and Baldoni, she flashed her trademark smile for the pic with Michele and Ryan.

It was the first time that Blake and Ryan have been spotted together since she filed a lawsuit against Baldoni.

Ryan also reposted the pic on his Instagram Story.

Last month, Michele showed his support for Blake, who accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set of “It Ends of Us.” Justin has denied the allegations and even countered with a $400-million lawsuit against Blake.

After Blake’s complaint hit the news, he wrote on Instagram, “I felt something was wrong, and I felt the pain. We had the opportunity to talk about [it] me and her. Blake was in pain. I’m really tired to see those kind of cruel and bad comments about her without knowing the situation.”

He added, “Blake, I love you so much. Keep it up, and we’re going to see each other very, very soon.”

“A Simple Favor 2” is aiming for a “spring/summer” 2025 release, according to director Paul Feig.

Slamming rumors that the movie is being shelved, Feig called it “total BS,” adding on X, “Don’t believe anything you read on social media these days.”

Ryan and Blake’s outing comes nearly a week after they requested a gag order against Justin’s lawyer Bryan Freeman.

After Baldoni’s team released unedited footage of a dance scene from “It Ends with Us” to refute her claims of sexual harassment, Lively and Reynolds filed court docs, accusing Freedman of improper conduct.

In Lively and Reynold’s filing, obtained by “Extra,” the docs argue, “His conduct threatens to, and will, materially prejudice both the Lively Case and the Wayfarer Case by tainting the jury pool, because his statements are deliberately aimed at undermining the ‘character, credibility, [and] reputation’ of numerous relevant parties, id. 3.6(b)[1], and likewise includes ‘information the lawyer knows or reasonably should know is likely to be inadmissible as evidence in a trial,’ thereby creating a substantial risk of prejudice not just for Ms. Lively, but for numerous other parties in the matters.”

According to her legal team, Freedman’s recent statements about the leaked video violated “Rule 3.6 of the New York Rules of Professional Conduct, which prevents “[a] lawyer who is participating in… a civil matter” from “mak[ing] an extrajudicial statement that the lawyer knows or reasonably should know will be disseminated by means of public communication and will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing an adjudicative proceeding in the matter.”

“Mr. Freedman’s conduct is by design, not by accident, and this Court should consider carefully his history of litigating matters in the press when evaluating his request to be admitted pro hac vice, filed earlier today,” the doc stated.

“It is worth asking whether Wayfarer’s lawyers have any intention of abiding by Rule 3.6, or whether they intend to continue selectively releasing evidence, without context or an opportunity to be questioned on that evidence, in the public domain at the same time they purport to litigate this matter in court. Rule 3.6, of course, requires parties to decide whether they want a jury of their peers to decide their claims, or whether they prefer to let the court of public opinion do so — doing both at once creates an impermissible risk of interfering with the judicial process, and it is not tolerated under New York law or the law of any other relevant jurisdiction.

Lively’s team asked for a hearing to be scheduled as soon as possible to “address the appropriate conduct,” due to “imminent harm caused by Mr. Freedman’s misleading and selective statements and leaks.”

In legal docs obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, Baldoni’s legal team is arguing that his lawyer Bryan Freedman issued statements “required to protect a client from the substantial prejudicial effect of recent publicity not initiated by the lawyer or the lawyer’s client.”

According to his other lawyer Kevin Fritz, Lively’s media campaign against Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer has caused the actor to be “exiled from polite society” and led to damages “totaling hundreds of millions of dollars.”