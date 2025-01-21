Justin Baldoni is handing over more material in his fight against “It Ends with Us” co-star Blake Lively.

Baldoni’s team has just released 10 minutes of unedited footage of the actor and Lively shooting a dance scene for the movie to refute her claims of sexual harassment.

In a statement at the beginning of the video, Baldoni’s legal team said, “Ms. Lively’s complaint alleges that during a scene Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively were filming for a slow dance montage, Mr. Baldoni was behaving inappropriately. The following videos captured on May 23, 2023, clearly refute Ms. Lively’s characterization of his behavior. The scene in question was designed to show the two characters falling in love and longing to be close to one another. Both actors are clearly behaving well within the scope of the scene and with mutual respect and professionalism. These are all three takes filmed of the sequence.”

In the clip, obtained by "Extra," Justin and Blake are both mic’d up and casually chatting about whether their characters should talk in the scene or just stare into each other’s eyes. According to Blake, she thinks it would be “more romantic” if they were talking in the scene.

The two are talking to each other out of character since the scene was supposed to be a slow-motion montage with no dialogue.

Baldoni responds by referencing Blake’s husband Ryan Reynolds, “I know you and Ryan [Reynolds] talk all the time.”

She notes, “Oh, my gosh, we don’t — shut up.”

Justin tells Blake that he and his wife Emily could just stare at each other for five minutes, adding, “I think you would find it terrifying.” He further explains, “That’s just how it’s been for us from the beginning.”

Blake says, “No, we’re like, ‘My God, there’s not enough time in the day to talk.’”

When Justin describes Ryan and Blake’s relationship as “really cute,” she responds, “I think it’s more than cute.”

In another part of the scene, Blake and Justin are getting ready to kiss and she says while laughing, “I feel so nose-y. I mean, it’s, like, just noses.”

Justin replies, “I know. And my nose is so big.”

To that, Blake says, “Yes, I was hoping that we could address this. It’s not too late. Just gotta shut down. Gotta call an insurance month, and just deal with that. Just kidding.”

Justin doesn’t appear to take it personally, saying, “No, it’s true. That’s why we hired Jenny Slate, too. Our noses match.”

In a different take, Justin is nuzzling Blake’s neck and asks her, “Am I getting beard on you today?”

Blake laughs, responding, “I’m probably getting spray tan on you.”

Justin says, “It smells good.”

Blake further explains, “It’s not that. It’s my body makeup.”

Baldoni’s team argued, “[Extra]" received this video from legal counsel, Bryan Freedman who has gone on record numerous times and told the public that Justin Baldoni and team has nothing to hide and this video, once more proves this. Justin and team have the right to defend themselves with the truth and this is what we will be continuing to show with the upcoming website containing all correspondence as well as relevant videos that directly quash her claims.”

Last month, Lively’s suit referenced the slow dance scene, claiming, “Mr. Baldoni and Ms. Lively were filming a slow dance scene for a montage in which no sound was recorded. Mr. Baldoni chose to let the camera roll and have them perform the scene, but did not act in character as Ryle; instead, he spoke to Ms. Lively out of character as himself. At one point, he leaned forward and slowly dragged his lips from her ear and down her neck as he said, ‘it smells so good.’ None of this was remotely in character, or based on any dialogue in the script, and nothing needed to be said because, again, there was no sound—Mr. Baldoni was caressing Mrs. Lively with his mouth in a way that had nothing to do with their roles.”

Baldoni fired back with a $400-million lawsuit against Lively.

In his lawsuit, Baldoni also referenced the dance scene, claiming that Lively “continued to break character” and began to “speak as herself rather than as Lily, which was extremely confusing for Baldoni.”

The lawsuit claimed, “Lively apologized for the smell of her spray tan and body makeup. Baldoni responded, ‘It smells good,’ and continued acting, slow dancing as he believed his character would with his partner, which requires some amount of physical touching.”

Baldoni alleged Lively told him to get a nose job. The lawsuit stated, “While on the one hand Lively accuses Baldoni of making comments about her appearance, on the other she made derogatory comments about Baldoni’s appearance, telling him he should undergo rhinoplasty (a nose job) — something Baldoni has publicly expressed insecurities about and has discussed on an episode of his podcast, ‘Man Enough,’ exploring the topic of body dysmorphia. Lively’s comment about Baldoni’s nose is also captured on camera. Baldoni, rather than write down a list of grievances against Lively, brushed it off and moved on with the scene.”

Lively has not publicly commented on the video, but her legal team did respond to his lawsuit. In a statement obtained by “Extra,” they said, “This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.

“Wayfarer has opted to use the resources of its billionaire co-founder to issue media statements, launch meritless lawsuits, and threaten litigation to overwhelm the public’s ability to understand that what they are doing is retaliation against sexual harassment allegations.”

The statement continues, “They are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni. The evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer. The evidence will also show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film, which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success.