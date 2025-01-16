Justin Baldoni Drags Taylor Swift into His $400M Lawsuit Against Blake Lively

Getty Images

There is no end in sight in the “It Ends with Us” feud between Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively… and now Taylor Swift’s name has been dragged into the mess.

Today, Justin fired off yet another lawsuit, this one suing Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million.

The 179-page complaint, obtained by “Extra,” includes countless emails and texts between Blake and Justin and accuses Blake and Ryan of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Justin also alleges they tried to destroy his career with false allegations of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit states, “Lively stole Wayfarer’s movie, hijacked Wayfarer’s premiere, destroyed Plaintiffs’ personal and professional reputations and livelihood, and aimed to drive Plaintiffs out of business entirely."

The papers claim, “When Lively faced significant public backlash from what was often referred to as her ‘tone-deaf’ and insensitive press tour for the Film, she doubled down on her false and misleading accusations against Baldoni. She seemed determined to make Baldoni the real-life villain in her story. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane (“Sloane”), went so far as to propagate malicious stories portraying Baldoni as a sexual predator.”

Baldoni’s lawsuit claims Blake “did not expect, however, that Plaintiffs would be able to meet those allegations with concrete documentary evidence disproving her claims and demonstrating that they — not Lively — were the targets of a calculated and vitriolic smear campaign.”

Baldoni also claims Blake wanted more and more control over the script and editing of the film.

In the section pertaining to Taylor, Baldoni claims Lively “summoned” him to her New York penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds “launched into enthusiastic praise” for Blake’s version of a scene. Later that same night he claims “a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script.”

Baldoni later texted Blake praising her rewrite and insisting, “I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” telling Blake, “You really are a talent across the board.”

In response, Blake praises Ryan and a redacted celebrity for being her “‘Dance Moms’ level stage moms.”

She later adds, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni’s takeaway? The docs state, “The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

Justin’s lawsuit comes after Blake filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. At the time, she stated, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

After The New York Times ran a story about the case and her claim that she was the victim of a smear campaign, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the paper for libel.

The Times released a statement saying, “We plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”

Blake responded by filing a lawsuit against Baldoni and his PR team for sexual harassment and “unconscionable” retaliation.

In addition, Lively previously responded via her attorneys to Justin’s New York Times lawsuit with a statement that read, “Nothing in this lawsuit changes anything about the claims advanced in Ms. Lively’s California Civil Rights Department Complaint, nor her federal complaint, filed earlier today. This lawsuit is based on the obviously false premise that Ms. Lively’s administrative complaint against Wayfarer and others was a ruse based on a choice ‘not to file a lawsuit against Baldoni, Wayfarer,’ and that ‘litigation was never her ultimate goal.’