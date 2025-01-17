Getty Images

A stunning new round of Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s “It Ends with Us” legal war is underway.

Baldoni just sued Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane for $400 million and released a trove of their private texts and emails.

The 179-page document, obtained by “Extra,” accuses Blake and Ryan of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Justin also alleges they tried to destroy his career with false allegations of sexual harassment.

The lawsuit also drops some bombshells about the NYC premiere of “It Ends with Us,” accusations that Blake told Justin to get a nose job, claims that Blake had Taylor Swift pressure Justin about a movie scene, and more.

Lively’s legal team has already fired back, calling it “another chapter in the abuser playbook.”

Regarding the NYC premiere, Justin claims he was forced to exit the red carpet early and was held in the basement before being ushered to a separate theater from Blake to watch the movie.

The lawsuit claims, “She used threats and extortion to relegate the colleagues she once highly praised to a basement to sit out their own premiere, while she enjoyed the spotlight of a premiere and afterparty that was ultimately co-financed by both Wayfarer and Sony.”

Baldoni provided photos from the theater basement, where he posed with family and friends among a stockpile of beverages.

The papers state, “Upon arrival [at the premiere], Baldoni began participating in red carpet photos and interviews absent the presence of the remainder of the cast. However, his time on the red carpet was abruptly cut short when it was conveyed that Lively was on her way, and he was instructed to stop immediately.

“He and his family were quickly ushered away. Security personnel, acting as though there was a risk of ‘escape,’ escorted Baldoni’s group to the basement of the building. There, they were confined to a makeshift holding area surrounded by concession stand stock, with only fold-out tables and chairs arranged in a square. Surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career thus far, was not lost on anyone.”

The docs claim that “once the main theater was deemed ‘clear’ of Lively and her guests, Baldoni and his group were ushered into a separate theater to view the Film.”

Afterward, the group was escorted out by security to avoid a run-in with Lively.

Baldoni also alleges Lively told him to get a nose job. The lawsuit states, “While on the one hand Lively accuses Baldoni of making comments about her appearance, on the other she made derogatory comments about Baldoni’s appearance, telling him he should undergo rhinoplasty (a nose job) — something Baldoni has publicly expressed insecurities about and has discussed on an episode of his podcast, ‘Man Enough,’ exploring the topic of body dysmorphia. Lively’s comment about Baldoni’s nose is also captured on camera. Baldoni, rather than write down a list of grievances against Lively, brushed it off and moved on with the scene.”

Baldoni also claims Blake wanted more and more control over the script and editing of the film.

In the section pertaining to Taylor, Baldoni claims Lively “summoned” him to her New York penthouse, where Ryan Reynolds “launched into enthusiastic praise” for Blake’s version of a scene. Later that same night he claims “a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script.”

Baldoni later texted Blake praising her rewrite and insisting, “I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” telling Blake, “You really are a talent across the board.”

In response, Blake praises Ryan and a redacted celebrity for being her “‘Dance Moms’ level stage moms.”

She later adds, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni’s takeaway? The docs state, “The message could not have been clearer. Baldoni was not just dealing with Lively. He was also facing Lively’s ‘dragons,’ two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him.”

While Blake has accused Justin of sexual harassment, he claims she is the one who “engaged in unchoreographed kissing scenes.”

The docs state that in one scene, “It is clear Lively was initiating unchoreographed kissing: In one take, she pulled Baldoni in and kissed him once; in another twice, and the number of kisses, entirely initiated by Lively, changed at her whim.”

Adding, “While Lively now takes issue with any innocuous improvisation Baldoni, as Ryle, may have allegedly initiated while in character, Baldoni treated their relationship on camera as professional; each playing their part, each doing their job.”

He also claims Blake was trying to make him her scapegoat. “When Lively faced significant public backlash from what was often referred to as her ‘tone-deaf’ and insensitive press tour for the Film, she doubled down on her false and misleading accusations against Baldoni. She seemed determined to make Baldoni the real-life villain in her story. Her publicist, Leslie Sloane (“Sloane”), went so far as to propagate malicious stories portraying Baldoni as a sexual predator.”

TMZ caught up with Baldoni at LAX, who said, "We’re grateful to be with the family, man,” adding, “We have amazing friends and family and faith.”

Justin’s lawyer Bryan Freedman told “Extra” in a statement, “This lawsuit is a legal action based on an overwhelming amount of untampered evidence detailing Blake Lively and her team’s duplicitous attempt to destroy Justin Baldoni, his team and their respective companies by disseminating grossly edited, unsubstantiated, new and doctored information to the media. It is clear based on our own all out willingness to provide all complete text messages, emails, video footage and other documentary evidence that was shared between the parties in real time, that this is a battle she will not win and will certainly regret.”

The statement goes on, “Blake Lively was either severely misled by her team or intentionally and knowingly misrepresented the truth. Ms. Lively will never again be allowed to continue to exploit actual victims of real harassment solely for her personal reputation gain at the expense of those without power. Let’s not forget, Ms. Lively and her team attempted to bulldoze reputations and livelihoods for heinously selfish reasons through their own dangerous manipulation of the media before even taking any actual legal action. We know the truth, and now the public does too. Justin and his team have nothing to hide, documents do not lie.”

Lively’s legal team also responded with a statement obtained by “Extra” that says, “This latest lawsuit from Justin Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, and its associates is another chapter in the abuser playbook. This is an age-old story: A woman speaks up with concrete evidence of sexual harassment and retaliation and the abuser attempts to turn the tables on the victim. This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender.

“Wayfarer has opted to use the resources of its billionaire co-founder to issue media statements, launch meritless lawsuits, and threaten litigation to overwhelm the public’s ability to understand that what they are doing is retaliation against sexual harassment allegations.”

The statement continues, “They are trying to shift the narrative to Ms. Lively by falsely claiming that she seized creative control and alienated the cast from Mr. Baldoni. The evidence will show that the cast and others had their own negative experiences with Mr. Baldoni and Wayfarer. The evidence will also show that Sony asked Ms. Lively to oversee Sony’s cut of the film, which they then selected for distribution and was a resounding success.

“Their response to sexual harassment allegations: she wanted it, it’s her fault. Their justification for why this happened to her: look what she was wearing. In short, while the victim focuses on the abuse, the abuser focuses on the victim. The strategy of attacking the woman is desperate, it does not refute the evidence in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and it will fail.”

Justin’s lawsuit comes after Blake filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set. At the time, she stated, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

After The New York Times ran a story about the case and her claim that she was the victim of a smear campaign, Baldoni filed a $250 million lawsuit against the paper for libel.

The Times released a statement saying, “We plan to vigorously defend against the lawsuit.”