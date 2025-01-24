Olivia Wilde & Dane DiLiegro Spark Dating Rumors

Getty Images

More than two years after their split, Olivia Wilde has seemingly moved on from Harry Styles.

On Thursday, Olivia was spotted courtside at the Lakers game with “Prey” actor Dane DiLiegro.

At one point during the game, DiLiegro even had his arm around Wilde as they watched the Lakers play the Boston Celtics at the Crypto.com Arena.

Getty Images

For their night out, Olivia kept it super casual in a white zip-up hoodie and Dodgers cap, while Dane opted for a black hoodie and cap.

Of the evening, a source close to Wilde told People magazine, "She’s dating and having fun. She’s busy with work so not looking for anything serious.”

It is unclear how they met and how long ago they may have started dating.

In late 2022, there were reports that Olivia and Harry were “taking a break” from their relationship.

At the time, a source told People magazine, “He’s still touring and is now going abroad. She is focusing on her kids and her work in L.A. It’s a very amicable decision."

While the source noted that Harry and Olivia are still “close friends,” another insider said, “Right now, they have different priorities that are keeping them apart.”

The two had been the subject of split rumors for months while promoting their 2022 film “Don’t Worry Darling.”