Olivia Wilde, 39, and actor Nick Thune, 44, shared a big hug outside the Greek Theater in L.A. on Saturday night.

The stars were there to see comic Nate Bargatze perform. Wilde reportedly pulled up in a car, and Thune stepped out from a backstage area to greet her with a big smile and embrace.

Olivia stunned in a gorgeous green dress and red booties for the occasion, while Nick chose red sweatpants and an olive-green button-down shirt.

The sighting comes months after her split with Harry Styles. Meanwhile, Thune’s relationship status is unclear. DailyMail.com reports he was married at one time, but later publicly dated actress Lake Bell around 2021.

Wilde was also seen attending her son Otis’ soccer game in L.A. alongside ex Jason Sudeikis over the weekend.