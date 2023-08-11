Getty Images

Olivia Wilde is taking a walk down memory lane!

The 39-year-old just posted a throwback from 20 years ago… and she was blonde.

Wilde wrote, “Me 20 years ago…Nineteen and blonde as a MOFO.”

She added, “But otherwise the same…Ordering 9 grain pancake at Axe….IYKYK.”

Olivia included a pic of the pancakes just to “trigger us all.”

The hair throwback comes on the heels of Olivia’s new ‘do. She recently debuted shaggy bangs in June on her Instagram Stories.

She tagged her hairstylist and wrote, “@MaraRoszak wouldn't let me do my own bangs… which is the literal definition of friendship. Thank you Maraaaaa!”

Mara shared a pic of the look and tagged Olivia, asking, “✂️What do we call these bangs?”