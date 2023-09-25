Jason Sudeikis to Pay Olivia Wilde More Than $27K Per Month in Child Support

“Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis and his ex, Olivia Wilde, have settled their custody case.

DailyMail.com reports Jason and Olivia will share custody of son Otis, 9, and daughter Daisy, 7, on a “week-on, week-off basis.”

Sudeikis will also pay Wilde $27,500 per month in child support ($10,300 for Otis and $17,200 for Daisy). The docs also state that Jason will need to cover 25 percent of Olivia’s childcare costs.

According to DailyMail.com, Jason’s estimated income was $10.5 million, while Olivia’s was $500,000.

The exes called off their seven-year engagement in 2020. Olivia went on to have a high-profile relationship with Harry Styles, the star of her film “Don’t Worry Darling.” They broke up in November 2022.

It was just a few months ago that “Extra’s” Melvin Robert caught up with Jason to talk about “Ted Lasso” ending, and he reflected on what he learned from the show.

Sudeikis explained, “Believe in yourself. Believe in the people you're lucky to work alongside with or born alongside to. Even believing in the people that sometimes let you down. Lots of times, I think folks are letting people down because they don’t feel worthy, they don’t feel seen, people don’t feel heard. They scream; screaming is not fun to listen to.”

Mel commented, “This show is about family. It's about mentors. It's about teammates. You wouldn't be here without those things in your life. Who have been some of those people that have showed up for you?”