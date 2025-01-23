Jenna Bush Hager Reacts to Dad George W. Bush Going Viral at Inauguration (Exclusive)

The “Today” gang was all together and reunited with Hoda Kotb for a taping of Willie Geist’s “Sunday Sitdown Live” special with comedian Nate Bargatze.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi chatted with Willie, Hoda, Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager, and Dylan Dreyer at the event, with the ladies all gushing over Willie.

Savannah told him, “We love you. We're so proud of you,” and Jenna added, “We adore him.”

Gesturing toward the women, Willie told Mona, “To have the support of my sisters here means the world.”

Hoda also dished on her post-“Today” mom life, revealing, “I'm sleeping and I'm unhurried and I get to pick and choose the things I want to do.”

She raved about watching Craig Melvin stepping in as co-anchor and Jenna co-hosting with celebrity guests.

“I've been watching. Of course, I'm a proud mama… I feel like this swell of pride watching Savannah and Craig crush it,” she said.

Praising Jenna, she added, “I love all the guest stars,” insisting, “the star of the show is this girl [Jenna], okay. Everyone's been great but the consistent thing that makes the show work has always been Jenna and now she's having her moment.”

Plus, Jenna reacted to her dad George W. Bush going viral for his expressions at Donald Trump’s inauguration!

“He didn't do anything, man. He just raised his eyebrows and looked around, and yet the man can't help it, you know, he can't help it,” she said.