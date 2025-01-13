Savannah Guthrie Says Craig Melvin Is ‘Perfect Person’ for ‘Today’ Role (Exclusive)

NBCUniversal

The historic devastation from the L.A. wildfires took center stage on Craig Melvin’s first day as “Today’s” newest co-anchor.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi was with Craig and Savannah Guthrie, who emphasized that they will continue to stay on top of the story in the days, months, and years ahead as the city rebuilds.

And as the heartbreaking news from the West Coast dominated the headlines, Craig was also preparing for the biggest moment of his career.

Though he had some nerves, Savannah called Craig the “perfect person” to step into the role after Hoda Kotb’s exit.

She noted, “This is a moment that he has worked really, really hard for, and I can’t think of anyone better to take on this role.

“All I can do is just marvel at how lucky we are and I am that the perfect person to fill this role and step in so effortlessly has been sitting right there,” Guthrie emphasized. “It’s incredible.”

It was an “emotional morning” for Craig, since he was joined by his family on the show. He said, “I convinced myself, like, ‘You’re not going to cry, you’re not going to cry, you’re not going to cry… All of a sudden, you look over, your dad’s crying, like ‘Oh, God.’”

Along with Hoda’s departure, Savannah revealed that viewers will see other changes to the iconic show, saying, “Things will be a little different and that’s appropriate because we have a new co-anchor and a new partner. That just makes it alive and relevant. This show’s been around for 70-plus years… It’s bigger than any one of us.”