‘Vanderpump Villa’: Stassi Schroeder Teases Her Role as ‘Chic Snooper on Vacay’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Vanderpump Villa” is back for Season 2, and this time Lisa Vanderpump is bringing along a familiar face in “Vanderpump Rules” alum Stassi Schroeder!

The ladies sat down with “Extra” to dish on what’s in store at Castello Rosato in Italy, as Lisa welcomes new groups of guests and manages a staff who are living and working together — and yes, hooking up!

Lisa spoke of the high pressure situation, saying, “I want the whole experience to be wonderful for the guests. I want it to be beautiful. There's a lot to execute and then it's also the complications of people living together.”

She added of the hookups, “They weren't supposed to be coupled up, to be honest, I mean that happened a little bit too quickly for my liking… I was like, ‘What’s in the water?’”

Vanderpump described the whole thing as a “social experiment” but also a “business,” saying, “It gets complicated.”

Stassi described her role as “a chic snooper on vacay” who would report back to Lisa if she saw anything.

“I hung out with my family, with my husband, with the staff, with the guest groups, and if there was anything that I felt Lisa needed to know…”

Lisa interjected that she had asked Stassi to, “Keep your ear close to the ground.”

Among the returning faces on the staff are Hannah and Marciano, and Stassi spoke about relating to Hannah and wanting to give her advice.

Schroeder shared, “I've related to Hannah, like Hannah was like 23-, 24-, 25-yea- old me and so, like, I had a lot of opinions, and a lot I needed to kind of say to her. I really wanted to try and give her, like, the best advice I possibly could.”

There are also some new and exciting faces, but Lisa teased that they had to say “arrivederci” to some people pretty quickly!

She explained, “I have to make tough decisions sometimes, but if I feel that somebody's not thriving or they let me down and they're not cut out, I'm going to cut them out.”

Lisa has known Stassi since she was 21, and she reflected on how much Stassi has changed. “She's a mother and she's a responsible mother, but she hasn't changed totally… as you will see.”

Schroeder herself said she’s more grateful and tried to enjoy every moment of this experience.

“I feel like I'm just more grateful. I think children will do that… I'm just very grateful for that whole entire experience.”