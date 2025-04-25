Getty Images

Natasha Rothwell chatted all things “The White Lotus” with “Extra” at the Jim Thompson soirée celebrating the brand and the show.

She said she would love to come back and continue Belinda’s storyline, saying, “I think anything is possible with Mike [White]. You know, he plays with the living, so hopefully, now that Belinda survived Season 3. I really don't know... but I just know that I will do anything with Mike. I trust him implicitly and I love Belinda with all my heart, so I wanna take care of her, and so whether it's this season or the next season, I just know that I'm rooting for this show so heavy. I can't wait to see where it goes to next."

Natasha also reacted to co-star Walton Goggins’ recent sexy photoshoot in a yellow speedo!

She gushed, “I think I was fanning myself, you know what I'm saying? Like, talk about a yellow banana hammock! It was beautiful, but more than anything his heart is gorgeous, like more attractive than he is, and I think people don't realize that because he's so kind of aloof. He's a triple Scorpio, so that's his bag. But no, I am just so immensely proud of him.”

Plus, she said she’s still in contact with Jennifer Coolidge after working so closely in Season 1 with Natasha as Belinda and Jennifer as Tonya.

This season Belinda has a run in with Tonya’s husband Greg (Jon Gries), who was suspected of killing Tonya last season!

Rothwell said of Coolidge, “She texted me during [Season 3], she was like, 'You better kill him!’”

Natasha added, “Sorry. Sorry, Jen, to disappoint. I didn't kill him. But, yeah no, she's been such a champion, which is nice.”

“Extra” also caught up with Gries, who said of next season, “I'm just the guy, and it's up to the powers that be and whomever, however it fits into the story. If they call, I'm there, of course."

He added, "There's always a possibility that he is just, like, sailing around the world by himself and maybe with Charlotte, or I should say, Chloe."

There’s been talk of an all-star season, and Jon said he's totally game, commenting, "Are you kidding? In a minute, I would go."

Tayme Thapthimthong also chatted with “Extra” and gushed about working closely with BLACKPINK superstar LISA on the show.

He shared, "It was amazing because she is a lovely, kind, humble young lady, very talented, and, you know, we helped each other out on set a lot. It was great."

Tayme also reacted to the mega success of Season 3, which he said feels "unreal still."

He noted, "I haven't really had a moment to sit down and just really process what's gone on. It's just, this is a dream come true over and over and over again, you know, from getting casted to, like, being with that cast in that hotel for like seven months to the premiere to, like, coming here and, you know, being here, being at Coachella and meeting all those artists and stars I've watched for so long and having them actually come up and talk to me and actually say that they were fans of "The White Lotus" and my character. It's just, I don't know, when does this ever happen? It's just crazy."