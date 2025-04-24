‘1000-lb Sisters’: Family Reacts to Amy Being Bitten by a Camel! (Sneak Peek)

Amy Slanton is headed straight into the wild on “1000-lb Sisters,” and things take an unexpected turn with a very curious camel at the drive-through safari park.

In this sneak-peek clip, the family reacts to the shocking news that Amy was bitten by the camel!

Chris can’t help but laugh at the situation, despite how scary it seems, admitting, “The first time I seen [the text message], I thought it was autocorrect.”

Chris and his wife Brittany see the pic of Amy’s “gross” bite, which shows fatty tissue “hanging and dangling.”

Chris says, “I wonder how mad she is that the camel bit her tattoo and messed it up.”

Tammy thinks Amy is joking at first, saying, “Amy goes to a damn zoo and gets bit by a camel. How do you get bit by a camel?”