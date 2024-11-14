Nathan Congleton/NBC

Craig Melvin has a new role at the “Today” show!

As Hoda Kotb exits the show, Craig will take over as the new co-anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie for the 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. hour.

Hoda’s last day will be Friday, January 10, and Craig will begin his new position Monday, January 13.

Savannah shared the news on the “Today” show telling Hoda, “Even though you are irreplaceable, we are so excited about the news in our today family… our dear friend, and talented, wonderful, hardworking most worthy of this Craig Melvin is the new anchor of the today show.”

Guthrie added that when the staff found out, they “broke into applause.”

Craig replied, “I am beyond excited and grateful,” as he thanked “the Man Upstairs.”

He added, “I’ve enjoyed just a lifetime of blessings, and this is the latest in a long line of blessings.”

Kotb told him, “You are made for this job, all the things that this job needs. You are the right person for it.”

Al Roker called in via video to say, “I knew this day would come. I’ve watched you grow… I am so proud and so happy for you right now because you are so worthy of this."

Melvin joined NBC 14 years ago and has held numerous positions. He will continue his current role of co-hosting the third hour alongside Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones.

Meanwhile, the fourth hour of “Today,” which is currently hosted by Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager, will transition to “Jenna & Friends” until a permanent co-host is hired.

In September, Hoda announced she was leaving the “Today” show but staying with the NBC family.

Hoda is also thinking about her daughters Hayley, 7, and Hope, 5.

"Obviously I had my kiddos late in life, and I was thinking that they deserve a bigger piece of my time pie that I have," she explained. "I feel like we only have a finite amount of time. And so, with all that being said, this is the hardest thing in the world."

Reflecting on the exit, Kotb was in tears, saying, "It's kind of a big deal for me. I've been practicing so I wouldn't cry, but anyway, I did."