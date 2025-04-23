Netflix

Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams!

Netflix just dropped the first teaser trailer for “Wednesday” Season 2. Watch!

The clip starts with Wednesday going through security, where she sets off a metal detector and is forced to unload a cache of weapons she has on her person.

A security guard then goes through her bag and finds Thing, but hilariously calls her out for a bottle of sunblock instead.

The teaser cuts to Wednesday riding to Nevermore Academy with her family, including mom Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones), dad Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez).

As they arrive, Morticia tells Wednesday, “This is the first time you’ve ever willingly returned to a school.”

Netflix

Wednesday replies, “It’s like returning to the scene of a crime — I already know where the bodies are buried.”

From there viewers see a montage of footage from creepy dolls to Morticia and Gomez dancing to Steve Buscemi as school principal Barry Dort to Wednesday wielding an ax… and even Uncle Fester (Fred Armisen) playing with rubber duckies in the bathtub.

Netflix

In a voice-over, Wednesday declares, “Wherever there's murder and mayhem, you will always find an Addams.”

As the footage gets more ominous and intense Morticia is heard saying, “Every family has dark secrets Wednesday and those secrets can have deadly consequences.”

Wednesday says, “You don't need to worry about me, Mother. I do my best work in the dark.”

"Extra" caught up with Jenna in March and she teased what's in store, saying, we'll see Wednesday kicking some butt, but also, "Wednesday also gets her butt kinda kicked."

She continued, “What really impressed me about this season is, I think, you really see Wednesday in a place where it doesn’t seem like she can win, which how could that ever be the possibility? I remember it was really strange to play and I was trying to find the most authentic way to play that."

Jenna added, "Enid wolfs out now. Tyler is back. There's an psych ward, as there should be. It'll be good."