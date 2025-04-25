‘Polyfamily’: Cast Reveals How Family & Friends React to Their Lifestyle (Exclusive Clip)

TLC

“Extra” has an exclusive clip from the premiere episode of TLC’s “Polyfamily.”

The clip focuses on how people often react to the two married couples — Alysia & Tyler and Sean & Taya — who are in a closed quad relationship.

The family includes four children, with another on the way.

Alysia shares, “When we first came out as polyamorous, we definitely lost family members, we lost friends. There's a lot of people that just don't get it.”

She goes on, “We've had friends, too, with kids around our kids' age that they just don't know how to answer those questions if they were to come up, and people have definitely taken a big step back once they found out we were polyamorous.”

Taya adds, “Every person we meet, it's a new conversation we have to have and a new reaction that's going to come out of it.”

Her mom Jill is on board with Taya’s poly relationship, saying, “I never thought about this lifestyle before, and as a parent you want your kid to be happy and you want them to be loved, and as crazy as this ride has been. I can't even imagine anything different for her.”

Alysia’s friend Kathleen said it was “a little bit of a shock” when Alysia shared that she and Tyler were “dating this other couple.”

Sharing her concerns, she said, “The biggest thing about it is what if it doesn't work out? You know, they went into it with two kids and now there's five kids and how that would affect anything if things were to change.”