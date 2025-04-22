‘Golden Bachelor’ Season 2 Star Revealed

Disney/Maarten de Boer

“The Golden Bachelor” will be back for Season 2!

On Tuesday, ABC announced its new leading man, Mel Owens.

Mel, 66, is a former NFL player-turned lawyer who will be looking for love again after a failed marriage and the passing of his father.

After he retired from the NFL, Owens moved to Orange County, California, where he practiced law.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

Owens is following in the footsteps of Gerry Turner, the first star of “The Golden Bachelor.”