More than a year after their split, soccer stars Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger are legally single.

In court docs obtained by Us Weekly, the two finalized their divorce on December 4.

Both will have shared legal custody of their kids Sloane and Ocean, who will mostly live in New Jersey.

As part of the divorce, they sold Florida homes to divvy up their assets. They each have ownership of their individual saving accounts, cars, as well as their respective names, likeness, and photographs. Ali will also get to keep the security deposit on her home in New Jersey.

In September 2023, Harris filed for divorce in Florida after four years of marriage.

Ashlyn has moved on from the relationship, and is now dating Sophia Bush, who recently reached a divorce settlement with ex Grant Hughes.

Sophia and Grant wed in June 2022, but she filed for divorce in August 2023, just weeks after their first anniversary.

Sophie opened up about the breakup and new relationship in a Glamour essay in April 2024.

The “One Tree Hill” star explained that she went through a tough fertility journey with Grant and began “realizing the person I had chosen to be my partner didn’t necessarily speak the same emotional language I did.”

As for Harris, she explained that they first met in 2019, but reconnected as part of a friend group that helped both of them through their splits.

“I didn’t expect to find love in this support system,” Sophia wrote. “I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it.”