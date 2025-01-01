Sophia Bush & Grant Hughes Reach Divorce Settlement

Getty Images

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes have settled their divorce, People magazine reports.

According to court docs obtained by the publication, the exes reached a confidential agreement earlier this week.

Neither party could be reached by People for comment.

Sophia and Grant wed in June 2022. She filed for divorce in August 2023, just weeks after their first anniversary.

When Grant responded in September 2023, he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split, listing their separation as June 27.

Sophie and Grant did not request spousal support or attorney fees from the other person. People reports that they did have a disagreement over their prenup in 2024.

Following Bush and Hughes’ split, she moved on with soccer player Ashlyn Harris.

Sophie opened up about the break up and new relationship in a Glamour essay in April 2024.

The “One Tree Hill” star explained that she went through a tough fertility journey with Grant and began “realizing the person I had chosen to be my partner didn’t necessarily speak the same emotional language I did.”

She later added, “Six months into that journey, I think I knew deep down that I absolutely had made a mistake. It would take my head and heart a while longer to understand what my bones already knew.”

Bush went on to say, “It is so, so scary to do the brave thing, to say, ‘I’m just not happy.’ Especially if you’re in a partnership and you have to say it first. But if you do it, you get the chance to be happy. To find your joy.”

As for Harris, she explained that they first met in 2019, but reconnected as part of a friend group that helped both of them through their splits in 2023. Ashlyn was going through a divorce with Ali Krieger.

“I didn’t expect to find love in this support system,” Sophia wrote. “I don’t know how else to say it other than: I didn’t see it until I saw it.”