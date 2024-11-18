Instagram

“One Tree Hill” alum Paul Teal has died at the age of 35. No cause of death was offered.

On Sunday, Teal’s partner Emilia Torello broke the sad news.

She wrote on Instagram, “The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024.”

Emilia had a heartbreaking message for Paul, writing, “Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail. While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever.”

Paul’s “One Tree Hill” co-star Bethany Joy Lenz paid tribute to him on Instagram.

She wrote, “My heart is heavy. Paul Teal was the kind of guy who lit up a room without trying. His bright smile, infectious laugh and kind heart made you want to be near him.”

Along with working together on “One Tree Hill,” Bethany and Paul starred in a production of “The Notebook “ in 2006.

She recalled, “He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Like his second skin. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. Later, I was giddy to be directing an episode of ‘One Tree Hill’ where I’d get to cast a new recurring character, Josh—the sleazy movie star.”

Bethany Joy added, “With his self-effacing sense of humor and willingness to dive fully into any character, Paul was perfect for the part.”

Paul appeared on seven episodes of “One Tree Hill” as Jana Kramer’s character Alex’s love interest.

Lenz shared her regrets: “We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I’d called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short.”