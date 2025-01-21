First Lady Melania Trump Stuns at Inaugural Ball; Ivanka Trump Channels Audrey Hepburn

Getty Images

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were hand in hand and cheek to cheek as they danced at the Commander-in-Chief Inaugural Ball.

Melania stunned in a strapless white gown with black trim, completing the look with a thick black choker. People magazine reports the dress was designed by her longtime style adviser Hervé Pierre.

Donald’s oldest daughter Ivanka made her own fashion statement in custom Givenchy that was inspired by the 1954 gown Audrey Hepburn wore in “Sabrina.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Vogue’s Lilah Ramzi, who explained, “That is one of the most famous dresses that Audrey Hepburn has ever worn.”

She also commented on Ivanka’s inauguration look, saying, “The Dior look that Ivanka wore, she paired it with a Dior bag in black leather, that is a handbag designed specifically for Lady Diana. So, I thought that was interesting choice to choose something with such a rich, royal heritage.”

And there was another style star, the president’s 17-year-old granddaughter Kai.

Kai, whose parents are Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa, posted a video in the sparkling Sheri Hill gown she wore to the ball. Ramzi shared, “This was kind of her big fashion debut.”

Of course everyone is still talking about Melania’s inauguration hat.

It was created by Eric Javits with the same fabric Adam Lippes used to make her navy coat. He revealed on social media that the first hat he made was damaged and he had to make a new one in just four days.