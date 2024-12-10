Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Split (Report)

Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle have reportedly called off their engagement!

The two were subject to breakup rumors for quite some time.

A source told Page Six, “Don and Kimberly haven’t been getting along over the past year. They get argumentative at Mar-a-Lago in front of people. Nothing crazy, but you know when a couple is fighting. They bicker in public.”

It looks like Trump Jr. has already moved on with socialite Bettina Anderson.

Another insider said, “Bettina and Don have been together for a few months, and are super cute and happy together. It’s just a natural fit — everyone is happy for them!”

On Monday, the two were spotted holding hands on her 38th birthday in Palm Beach in photos obtained by DailyMail.com.

Donald and Kimberly got engaged in 2020. A source told DailyMail.com, “Don and Kim got engaged on New Year’s Eve 2020 — which is Don’s birthday. They’ve been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.”

The source added, “They’ve kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children — they have six between them — and their work.”