Report: Donald Trump Jr. & Kimberly Guilfoyle Engaged

Getty Images

Engagement rumors are swirling about Donald Trump Jr. and former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

DailyMail.com reports the pair have been secretly engaged for a year. A source said, “Don and Kim got engaged on New Year's Eve 2020 — which is Don's birthday. They've been together for almost four years now and have been friends for 15 years.”

The source added, “They've kept it private for the past year as they settled into life in Florida after moving from New York. Both are focused on their children — they have six between them — and their work.”

To fuel more rumors, Kimberly was seen wearing a huge diamond sparkler at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Eve gala at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

Another friend shared, “It's been an open secret for the past 12 months with everyone Kim runs into admiring her almost 8-carat diamond engagement ring. The chatter about the engagement has increased since the engagement ring was seen on Don and Kim's Instagram accounts on New Year's Eve.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Don and Kimberly were romantically linked in 2018. At the time, a source told Page Six, “Don Jr. and Kimberly are seeing each other, and are having a great time. While he wants to respect the privacy of his family, he is getting divorced, and he enjoys Kimberly's company.”