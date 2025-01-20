Barron Trump Is All Grown Up at Dad Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration

Getty Images

Donald Trump was sworn in as 47th President of the United States Monday, and his five children — including his youngest, Barron Trump — attended the ceremony, along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

Barron, 18, looked all grown up compared to how he looked at his dad’s first inauguration eight years ago, when he was just 10 years old.

Getty Images

He towered over the crowd at a reported 6’9” tall.

Getty Images

Barron, the son of Donald and Melania, graduated high school in May from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, and is now in his first year at New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Getty Images

“Extra” has been following Trump for decades, capturing many moments on camera. Melania even introduced Barron on our show when he was a baby in 2006. Watch!

At the inauguration, Barron was joined by siblings Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump, Ivanka Trump and Tiffany Trump.

Donald was seen giving Melania, who was wearing a navy blue coat and hat by New York designer Adam Lippes, an air kiss.

President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden welcomed the Trumps back to the White House as Donald arrived for his second term as president.

Crowds gathered in the sub-freezing cold, but the ceremony moved indoors at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on in Washington, D.C.

In his speech, Trump told his followers, “I have heard your voices, and I will work with you for the years to come.”

He also touched on the attempt on his life during his campaign, saying, “My life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again.”

Carrie Underwood took the microphone, performing a capella at the event after an awkward two-minute silence because of a malfunction with the backing music.