Getty Images

Country singer Carrie Underwood handled technical glitches like a pro at President Donald Trump’s inauguration Monday.

Though she was supposed to perform “America the Beautiful” with the Armed Forces Chorus, the audio cut out, forcing Underwood to take matters into her own hands.

Before singing a capella, Carrie told the crowd, which included former President Joe Biden and former VP Kamala Harris, “You know the words, help me out here.”

Last week, it was announced that Carrie would be performing at the inauguration.

In a statement, Carrie said, “I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future."

Despite some criticism, “The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg defended Underwood’s decision to perform.

Whoopie commented, “I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform someplace, I believe they have the same right.”