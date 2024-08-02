Getty Images

It’s confirmed — Carrie Underwood will be joining “American Idol” as a judge next season!

Underwood made an appearance on “Good Morning America” to discuss her new gig.

She said, “I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint."

Underwood was the 2005 winner of the show.

.@carrieunderwood says returning to @AmericanIdol "feels like home": "I feel like being on both sides of the coin, I'll be able to offer insight and help and kind of a different viewpoint."#CarrieUnderwoodOnGMA #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/xUb9jzdh34 — Good Morning America (@GMA) August 2, 2024 @GMA

Carrie noted that her return to the singing competition show “feels like home.”

When asked what kind of a judge she'll be, she answered, "I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging.”

"GMA's" Sam Champion said he can’t imagine her being too harsh on the contestants, and Carried agreed, "Oh gosh no. Just ask my kids.”

Underwood is taking over for Katy Perry, who departed the show after seven seasons.