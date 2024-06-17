Carrie Underwood & Family ‘Unharmed’ After Fire on Her Tennessee Property

Getty Images

Carrie Underwood’s Tennessee home is still standing after a fire at her property over the weekend.

WKRN News 2 reports Williamson County Fire Rescue sent fire trucks to the remote property around 9:40 p.m. on Sunday night, where they found a fire that had started in the garage.

The firefighters used a 10,000-gallon water tank already on the property to put out the blaze.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue

A spokesperson for Underwood told People magazine, “There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained. There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed.”

Williamson County Fire/Rescue did not name Carrie on social media, but did post on Facebook, “At 9:42 Station 21 was dispatched to a fire alarm in their district. Almost immediately the call was upgraded to a structure fire. Crews from all eight of our stations responded. Fairview fire provided a tanker and crew as well.”

Williamson County Fire/Rescue

The post confirmed the fire fighters “found flames coming from the garage” and they were able to “knock down the fire quickly” preventing any spread to the house.

“The cause of the fire is under investigation. There are no injuries at this time,” the post said.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue

The news of the fire comes days after Carrie was spotted falling off a stage in South Carolina.

TMZ posted the footage of Underwood at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. After saying good night to everyone, she exited the stage and seemed to drop through a hole in the floor.

Underwood, drenched from the rain, was going down some steps when the fall occurred.

After the incident, someone in the crowd can be heard saying, “She fell!”

Carrie didn’t address the moment on social media, but she did share a video of herself belting out “Before He Cheats” at the fest in an absolute downpour.