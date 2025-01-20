Splash News

Matty Healy is taking on reports that his past relationship with Taylor Swift inspired some new music for The 1975's upcoming album!

On Sunday, Healy took to Reddit to react to a screengrab of The Sun’s article about a song called “God Has Entered My Body,” rumored to be about Swift, including lyrics like, “Keep your head up Princess / Your tiara is falling.”

The outlet also cited a record label source who said that the frontman of the 1975 would “never publicly comment on his relationships, but will express himself through his music.”

Healy wrote on Reddit, “Huge if true.”

While Matty didn’t confirm or deny the validity of the track, he did use those exact words in a caption in 2021.

Alongside a pic of himself wearing a balaclava in a studio, he wrote, “Keep your head up princess, your tiara is falling 💫🌸👑.”

A few months ago, Matty weighed in on writing songs inspired by his romances on the “Doomscroll” podcast, saying, “I would kind of just be lying if I made a record about, I don’t know, all the stuff that was said about me or my casual romantic liaisons. Or whatever it may be that I’ve kind of become known for, just because I was famous."

Without mentioning Taylor by name, he added, “I think that a lot of artists become very interested in their lore, or they become interested in the things that have happened outside of their art that people know about, and they want to address that. And fair enough."

Matty wasn’t interesting in drawing from his past, saying, “I think that that’s an obvious thing to draw from. I’m just not interested in it. The idea of making a record about something that personally happened to me, that by the time I put it out is gonna be like two years old, I see people doing that as well, and it’s not interesting."

In 2023, Taylor and Matty were linked for two months after her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Along with a sighting at a record label, Healy also attended six of Taylor’s Eras tour stops.

Their brief relationship seemingly inspired several of her songs on “The Tortured Poets Department”: “Fortnight,” “Fresh Out the Slammer,” “Guilty as Sin,” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Following the release of her album, TMZ photogs spoke with Healy about the diss tracks rumored to be about him.

He answered, “I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”