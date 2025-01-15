Sofía Vergara Sparks Romance Rumors with F1 Driver Lewis Hamilton

Getty Images

Sofía Vergara, 52, and Lewis Hamilton, 40, have everyone talking after they were photographed having lunch in NYC.

The “Modern Family” alum and the Formula One driver looked smitten with each other as they were leaving the restaurant after a two-hour meal with friends. It seemed neither one could stop smiling during the flirty exchange.

TMZ has the pics here!

Vergara wore jeans, a black top, and a white coat for the outing, while Hamilton wore jeans with a brown jacket over a brown plaid shirt. He accessorized with a fuzzy brown hat and sunglasses.

Sofía was previously married to Joe Manganiello, but they split in 2023 after seven years of marriage. She went on to date orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman last year.