Sofia Vergara, 52, and her boyfriend Justin Saliman are enjoying a romantic getaway to Italy.

Vergara shared some snaps from the trip on Instagram with a heart emoji in the caption.

One photo shows Sofia posing in a gorgeous yellow dress, while another features Justin lounging outside.

In another series of pics from the vacay, the “Griselda” star declared, “Im staying☀️🇮🇹”

Sofia and the orthopedic surgeon were first linked when they attended Kim Kardashian’s birthday dinner together in October 2023.

Back in January 2024, she told “Extra,” she was looking forward to the year ahead.

“I’m very happy, I’m very grateful. I think 2024 is gonna be a great year for me.”