Sofía Vergara Dishes on Italian Vacay with BF & Reacts to Emmy Nom (Exclusive)

Sofía Vergara chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour after the first “America’s Got Talent” live show of Season 19.

She dished on her summer vacation in Italy with boyfriend Justin Saliman, saying her knee wasn’t “perfect” after a recent surgery, but that she was “trying not to miss anything” and was “trying to do everything.”

When asked if she enjoyed the Italian food, Vergara said, “Oh, yeah, of course,” adding, “When I’m on vacation, I don’t think about anything. To me, vacation, it’s life.”

The star was also excited to be back with the “AGT” gang, saying, “I’m happy. I was looking forward to starting this season, to see Heidi [Klum], to see Simon [Cowell]. It’s amazing. I love being here.”

Was it hard to come back after vacation? “It actually wasn’t. That’s when you realize you have to be thankful for the job you are doing, because when you come back and you’re excited to be going back to work, that is the best thing in the world.”

Sofía also spoke about hitting the Live Show Golden Buzzer for the very first time for Hakuna Matata Acrobatic.

“I thought they deserved it,” she said. “I thought those guys, where they come from, the life that they have lived, they work so hard if I could help a little bit, give them a little push tonight, giving them a Golden Buzzer… I think they deserve it because they have been working very, very hard.”

Plus, she reacted to her history-making Emmy nomination for “Griselda” and said she needs more tickets for everyone she wants to bring to the ceremony!

Sofía said, “I was so excited for everyone, everyone in the show, because I could not have done the show without all that fantastic group… It was a dream come true to be able to do this role and this project with all those people and it paid off. It was 15 years of hard work, and I am very happy, I’m very thankful for the people that voted for me.”

As for her date to the Emmys, she said, “I don’t know — they don’t give you enough tickets!”

Vergara wants to bring her extended family and joked, “There is no fun celebrating it if you’re alone or with one… or six people."