Getty Images

Mandy Moore and her family found a safe haven with Hilary Duff after losing their home in the L.A. fires.

Tragically, Mandy, her husband Taylor Goldsmith and their three kids Gus, 3, Ozzie, 2, and Louise, 3 months, were displaced after the Eaton Fire, as their Altadena home was left unlivable.

Goldsmith’s brother Griffin and his family lost their home as well, as did Taylor and Griffin’s parents.

Griffin took to Instagram to thank Hilary and her husband Matthew Koma for setting up a GoFundMe for him and his wife and taking in Mandy and Taylor’s family.

Instagram

The musician wrote, “It’s Impossible to express how much we’re feeling right now. We’ve lost everything. 8 years of memories made in our house. 20 years of gear. My wife @quintessentiallykit was applying the finishing touches to the nursery for our baby boy who’s due in a few weeks.”

He later added, “All of this so overwhelming. But what is as equally overwhelming is the amount of love and generosity we are on the receiving end of. Our dear friends @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff thought it wise to set up a gofundme for us to help with everything moving forward. Not to mention they are currently housing my brother’s family. They’ve taken care of my entire family from the moment this began. I will never be able to thank them adequately. This is the kindest act any human could do for another. They are the most beautiful, selfless people we’ve ever known.”

While the GoFundMe has raised more than $200,000 so far, it caused some haters to come for Mandy, questioning why she wasn’t helping her family.

Moore hit back on Instagram, but later took the post down.

She told people to "Kindly f off," adding, "And people questioning whether we’re helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic. Of course we are."