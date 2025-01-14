Getty Images

Kate Middleton, 43, paid a special visit to the hospital in London where she received her cancer treatment.

The Princess of Wales stopped by Royal Marsden Hospital on Tuesday to show gratitude toward the staff, and also to meet with patients undergoing chemotherapy.

She took to X after the visit to share, "I wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you to The Royal Marsden for looking after me so well during the past year. My heartfelt thanks goes to all those who have quietly walked alongside William and me as we have navigated everything."

Kate continued, "We couldn’t have asked for more. The care and advice we have received throughout my time as a patient has been exceptional. In my new role as Joint Patron of The Royal Marsden, my hope is, that by supporting groundbreaking research and clinical excellence, as well as promoting patient and family wellbeing, we might save many more lives, and transform the experience of all those impacted by cancer.

The royal added, "It is a relief to now be in remission and I remain focussed on recovery. As anyone who has experienced a cancer diagnosis will know, it takes time to adjust to a new normal. I am however looking forward to a fulfilling year ahead. There is much to look forward to. Thank you to everyone for your continued support. C"

People magazine noted, per the BBC, that Kate chose to make a public vs. private entrance to the hospital. “Coming in the front entrance here, having made so many quiet, private visits, actually it's quite nice.”

The BBC reports Kate spoke with the patients from experience, telling one woman, "It's really tough. It's such a shock. Everyone said to me, 'Please keep a positive mindset, it makes such a difference.'"

Getty Images

During her visit, she also shared, "You think the treatment has finished and you can crack on and get back to normal, but that's still a real challenge,.”

Speaking of the road to recovery afterward, she continued, "The words totally disappear. And understanding that as a patient, yes there are side effects around treatment but actually there are more long-term side effects.”

The royal also reminded them, "The body is amazing at telling us, 'You need to take time out.’"

When asked how she is doing today, Middleton said she is well, adding, "Sometimes from the outside we all think, ‘You've finished treatment and you go back to things.’ But it's hard to get back to normal."

Getty Images

The BBC said the Princess spoke with another woman, telling her, "I wanted to come and show my support for the amazing work that's going on here and for those who are going through treatment and having such a hard time."

She asked the woman, "Are you okay? Yes?” adding, “There is light at the end of that tunnel. Very nice to meet you and best of luck. You are in the best of hands."

Kensington Palace also told the BBC, "The Princess wanted to make the journey to both show her gratitude to the incredible team, but also highlight the world leading care and treatment the Marsden provides."

Afterward, the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust announced that Kate would be joining Prince William as a joint patron of the cancer center.

Dame Cally Palmer, Chief Executive of the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, said in a statement, “We were honoured to welcome Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales to The Royal Marsden in Chelsea this morning, and are delighted that Her Royal Highness is now joining His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales in becoming Joint Patrons of our specialist cancer centre. His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales has been President of The Royal Marsden since 2007 and has been a wonderful supporter of our work for nearly two decades. We are incredibly fortunate to receive Royal Patronage - it is inspiring for staff and patients and enables us to shine a light on the outstanding work our staff deliver every day for patients and their families.”

Kate underwent abdominal surgery in January 2024, and in March 2024 announced her cancer diagnosis.

In September, Middleton announced she had completed chemotherapy, and shared in a video message, “As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment. The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.”

The 42-year-old continued, “The cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone, especially those closest to you. With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before, and with that, a new perspective on everything.”

See the full video below.

