Getty Images

Despite a difficult year, King Charles is ending 2024 with jokes.

On Friday, Charles gave a health update amid his cancer battle.

When a Sikh faith rep asked him how he was, Charles quipped, “I’m still alive,” in a video posted by DailyMail.com.

Earlier in the day, Buckingham Palace revealed that Charles will continue his cancer treatments in the new year.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said, “His treatment has been moving in a positive direction and as a managed condition the treatment cycle will continue into next year.”

Charles is in good spirits as he gets ready to host his annual Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, which will be attended by Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis won’t be able to attend the lunch since they’re in Norfolk.

However, William and his family will meet up with Charles later on Christmas at their Sandringham House.

William recently dished on their Christmas plans, telling DailyMail.com, “We’ll be in Norfolk, at Sandringham. We’ll be 45 for Christmas. It won’t be quiet, it will be noisy.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush recently spoke with DailyMail’s Charlie Lankston, who noted, “It's definitely not all family. You have to keep in mind the number of approved family members attending Christmas gatherings this year has really, really narrowed.”