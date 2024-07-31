Getty Images

King Charles is reportedly ghosting Prince Harry.

People magazine reports that Charles won’t answer any calls from Harry.

A source close to Harry told the outlet, “He gets 'unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered, too."

Harry reportedly wants to discuss security for his family with Charles, an issue that has been a point of contention since 2020.

Harry and Meghan had publicly funded protection in the U.K. when they were working members of the royal family, but the security was taken away soon after they stepped away from their duties in 2020.

Earlier this year, Harry lost his court battle to get his tax-payer-funded security reinstated by the British government. He is in the process of appealing the decision.

Another royal insider shared, “Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father.”

A third source noted that Harry’s “determined to protect his own family at all costs."

In May, Harry made a visit to the U.K. for the Invictus Games, but he was unable to meet up with his dad.

While they did meet in February after Charles’ cancer diagnosis was made public, the communication between the two has been strained.

Just days ago, Prince Harry claimed that his battle with the British tabloids ripped apart his relationship with the royal family during an interview with the documentary “Tabloids on Trial.”

In the TV sit-down, Harry also expressed his safety concerns about bringing Meghan their kids to the U.K. He explained, “It's still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read. And whether it's a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It's one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country."

Some palace sources argued that Harry’s public interviews and his memoir “Spare” have affected the royals’ trust in him.