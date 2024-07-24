Getty Images

Prince Harry is waging a bitter war against the British tabloids!

Harry sat down with the U.K.’s ITV for the documentary “Tabloids on Trial,” explaining his hatred for the tabloids.

Harry, who was awarded $180,000 in the phone hacking scandal, has no regrets about taking on the system because of what he claims his late mother Princess Diana endured with the press.

Harry believes Diana was “probably one of the first people to be hacked” back in the ‘90s.

He argued, “And yet still today the press, the tabloid press, very much enjoy painting her as being paranoid but she wasn't paranoid. She was absolutely right of what was happening to her. And she's not around today to find out the truth."

Harry was seemingly taking a jab at his brother Prince William, who recently described his late mother as paranoid.

In the doc, Harry said, “I think paranoia is a very interesting word because, yes, then it could be paranoia, but then when you're vindicated it proves that you weren't being paranoid.”

Harry also explained how his battle with the tabloids added to the royal rift with his father and brother.

He said, “Yeah, that’s certainly a central piece to it. But, you know, that’s a hard question to answer because anything I say about my family results in a torrent of abuse from the press.”

“I’ve made it very clear that this is something that needs to be done,” Harry added. “It would be nice if we, you know, did it as a family. I believe that, again, from a service standpoint and when you are in a public role, that these are the things that we should be doing for the greater good. But, you know, I’m doing this for my reasons.”