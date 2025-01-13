Kendra Wilkinson Hits Back at Haters Trolling Her ‘New Weight’ & ’40 Yr Old Face’

Instagram

Former “Girls Next Door” star Kendra Wilkinson is clapping back at online haters.

Wilkinson took to Instagram to share a mirror selfie and let fans know she’s feeling good, despite the trolls.

“Yes, I’ve gained weight. Yes, im aging,” she wrote, adding, “Yes, I’m not that girl i was before (playboy girl) 🤣 but for once in a long time I feel good and mentally healthy.”

Instagram

The former reality star shares son Hank, 15, and daughter Alijah, 10, with ex-husband Hank Baskett, and wrote that her “kids are my everything.”

Kendra shared, “Feeling pretty balanced. Working out and cooking a lot more. Golf, work. No housekeeper or nanny.”



She insisted, “For those of you hating on my new weight, 40 yr old face please know that I’m happy, healthy and at peace in life finally. Leave me alone and respect that I’m where I actually want to be finally all together. Almost 40 is feeling amazing.”

Instagram

Wilkinson insisted, “Yes to the people criticizing my alcohol intake…I hear you and that will be monitored better. Drinking too much is definitely drinking too much.”

Possibly referencing her upcoming 40th birthday, she added, “But you know what’s coming up in JUNE…. Shots. 😂. Love ya.”