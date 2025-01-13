Getty Images

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson have called it quits after 10 years of marriage.

In a statement, the singer told People magazine, "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage. Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

Rumors have swirled around Simpson and Johnson for some time.

In November, Johnson was spotted without his wedding ring.

At the time, a source told People that they were living “separate lives.” They added, “She's working on music and splits her time between Los Angeles and Nashville. Eric spends all of his time in L.A., where the kids go to school.”

Weeks ago, Jessica was also spotted without her wedding ring while arriving at LAX airport.

To fuel more rumors, Simpson hasn’t posted about Johnson in over a year.

The last time Jessica posted about Eric on her Instagram feed was for his 44th birthday in September 2023.

She wrote on Instagram, “Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own…. We love youuuu.”

TMZ recently spoke with Jessica’s younger sister Ashlee Simpson, who was asked, “Fans are speculating that Jessica might be looking to get a divorce from her recent Instagram post. Do you know anything about it? Is it true? Do you know?"

Ashlee simply answered, “No.”

Jessica recently had people wondering if she was hinting at a divorce in a recent Instagram. Promoting her new music, she wrote, “This comeback is personal. It’s an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

Jessica and Eric share three kids, Maxwell "Maxi" Drew, 12, Ace Knute, 11, and Birdie Mae, 5, so child custody will likely be at play with their split.