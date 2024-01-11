Jessica Simpson Pokes Fun at Chicken of the Sea Mix-Up in New Commercial

Jessica Simpson is having a little fun at her own expense in a new commercial for Chicken of the Sea.

Simpson infamously thought the tuna might be chicken in a 2003 episode of “Newlyweds” with ex-husband Nick Lachey. She never lived it down.

Now, in a new commercial more than 20 years later, she’s making sure her daughter Maxwell doesn’t make the same mistake.

Maxwell asks, “Mom, what are you eating in that packet?” Jessica answers, “It’s called Chicken of the Sea. But it’s not really chicken, it’s tuna. So, don’t get confused by it.”

Maxwell wonders, “Who would ever get confused by that?” Simpson tells her “Not your mom,” before intensely looking away.