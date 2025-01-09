Instagram

UFC star Ronda Rousey is now a mom to two girls!

On Thursday, Rousey announced the birth of her second child with husband Travis Browne.

Along with a video and a series of pics of their baby, she wrote on Instagram, “Our little girl came into this world during a windstorm into a city on fire, so grateful she made it safe and sound."

Instagram

Their baby's name is Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne.

In one of the pics, Ronda and Travis’ first daughter, La’akea, 3, is being introduced to her little sister.

In July, Rousey announced her pregnancy at Comic-Con.

At a panel to promote her graphic novel “Expecting the Unexpected,” Ronda told Dave Bautista, “This experience [creating and writing ‘Expecting the Unexpected’] in itself has been so rewarding, and with your support, I hope to continue to be a graphic novelist. It doesn’t attack my body as much, so maybe I can keep doing this until I’m an old lady or at least while I keep popping out these babies! Did anyone notice that I’m very pregnant right now? Yeah, I’m just as pregnant as ‘Mom’ is in the majority of the comic.”

For the event, Ronda wore a floral pink dress that accentuated her growing baby bump.

In November, Ronda and Travis celebrated with a baby shower. He posted some footage, writing, “We’re taking this baby shower to the next level with @the_crepe_dude bringing their legendary crepe magic to SoCal!