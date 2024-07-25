Getty Images

UFC star Ronda Rousey, 37, is going to be a mom again!

On Thursday, Rousey announced her pregnancy at a San Diego Comic-Con panel, which promoted her graphic novel “Expecting the Unexpected”

Rousey is expecting her second child with husband Travis Browne.

At the panel, she brought attention to her pregnancy, telling panel host Dave Bautista, “This experience [creating and writing ‘Expecting the Unexpected’] in itself has been so rewarding, and with your support, I hope to continue to be a graphic novelist. It doesn’t attack my body as much, so maybe I can keep doing this until I’m an old lady or at least while I keep popping out these babies! Did anyone notice that I’m very pregnant right now? Yeah, I’m just as pregnant as ‘Mom’ is in the majority of the comic.”

For the event, Ronda wore a floral pink dress that accentuated her growing baby bump.

Ronda and Travis are also the parents of daughter La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō, 2. He has two teenage sons with ex-wife Erin Browne.

In September 2021, Ronda announced La’akea’s arrival.

Along with revealing the baby’s name, she shared a glimpse of their baby girl with two Instagram photos. She captioned the post, “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️.”

Travis posted the same photos on his Instagram. He wrote, “Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!”