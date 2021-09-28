Pics! Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Welcome First Child

Getty Images

UFC star Ronda Rousey, 34, is a mom for the first time!

On Monday, Rousey broke the news that she welcomed a baby girl with husband Travis Browne.

Along with revealing the baby’s name, she shared a glimpse of their baby girl with two Instagram photos. She captioned the post, “La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne❤️.”

Travis posted the same photos on his Instagram. He wrote, “Welcome to this world La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne. You are so incredibly loved!”

Ronda announced she was pregnant in April. In the three-minute YouTube video, Ronda revealed that she was “4 months pregnant,” adding about her growing baby bump, “Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off.”

Ronda and Travis also shared footage of when they found out they were going to be parents!

At the end of the video, Rousey said, “Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point. We're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] just like we are… Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon, September 22!"