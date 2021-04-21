Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne Expecting First Child

Getty Images

UFC star Ronda Rousey and husband Travis Browne have a baby on the way!

On Wednesday, the couple announced the happy news in a YouTube video.

In the 3-minute video, Ronda revealed that she is “4 months pregnant,” adding about her growing baby bump, “Can't hide it anymore so it's time to show it off.”

Ronda and Travis also shared footage of when they found out they were going to be parents!

At the end of the video, Rousey said, “Thank you, everybody, for all the well wishes and all the positivity to get us to this point. We're really excited for you all to meet [the baby] just like we are… Baddest baby on the planet coming to you soon, September 22!"

In 2017, Ronda and Travis tied the knot in Hawaii. Travis posted a pic from the wedding, writing on Instagram, "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017.”

Along with calling it the “happiest day” of her life, Ronda added, "Thank you @travisbrownemma for choosing me every day forever #wrongmovesucka #YouGoinNowhere.”