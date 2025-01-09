Adrien Brody had the L.A. fires on his mind while in NYC on Wednesday.

Brody attended the New York Film Critics Circle 2025 Awards Ceremony, where he won Best Actor for his performance in “The Brutalist.”

The actor got emotional as he sent love to L.A. and the first responders.

"I would be remiss to not mention the weight of what's on all of our minds and in our hearts tonight," Adrien said.

"It's been a heavy day for me," he said, getting choked up.

After a pause Brody continued, "It's hard to accept something like this when there's so much suffering in the world. And my heart goes out to all of the families and the animals and our colleagues."

Reflecting on the destruction of the Pacific Palisades Fire, he said, “The homes on the westside, the beach side of PCH are gone from the Palisades on. This is our community, so I just want to thank and commend the bravery of the first responders and sacrifices and their meaningful work that deserves our recognition tonight."

Brody closed by saying, "I just want to share that my thoughts are with everyone affected by this horrific event. They're in my prayers and I know that we're all praying for their safety."

Adrien also shared a message on Instagram, writing, "My heart goes out to everyone in Los Angeles and the surrounding communities, including all the animals and wildlife impacted by these catastrophic fires. Sending prayers and gratitude to the brave first responders and to all of you affected by this devastating moment. 🙏"

The L.A. Times reports the Pacific Palisades Fire has burned more than 17,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has burned more than 10,000. The Sunset Fire broke out in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night, burning 60 acres.