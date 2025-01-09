TikTok

Heidi Montag broke down in tears on TikTok after losing her house in the Pacific Palisades Fire.

The updates came after Montag, husband Spencer Pratt, and their two sons Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, were forced to evacuate their home.

She started with a message to let followers know, “We lost our house in the fire. Thank God we are safe, so thank you to everyone who is checking, thank you for all your prayers, thank you for your thoughts… no words.”

In a follow-up video, Heidi was in tears as she said, “I’m so sad our house is gone. I wish I’d gone back and got more… I really didn’t think it would be the last time we went into our house. So sad for everyone else going through the same thing. It’s really hard to lose your house and everything you worked so hard for.”

As Montag cries, her son Ryker sweetly touches her face and seems to be wiping her tears away.

Heidi shared another emotional clip, telling fans, “It really just comes in waves, but I just want to go home. I just want to feel my stuff and sit on my couch. I just really want to go home. I’m so homesick.”

Montag later reflected on what she had packed during the evacuation, explaining that during a panicked situation “your brain just freaks out,” calling it “overwhelming.”

While she had grabbed two jeans and two shirts for herself, the reality star packed “so much more clothes for the kids.” She recalled thinking, “I’m coming back, of course, I’m coming back for all this.”

Heidi added, she was “Praying for everyone else going through this and all my friends.”

Spencer also shared updates on TikTok, sharing a tragic image of their son’s room via a security cam, and writing, “Our son’s bed burned in a heartshape.”

He went on to post another security cam video of their home and wrote, “Watching this live will haunt me forever.”

Pratt went on, “Definitely wanna of the worst feelings of my life. Watching all the hard work of the last 15 years go up in flames. I know people are like you’re rich you will be fine (Yah i wish). Everything in our house was paid for by heidi and i hustling any way we could. EVERYTHING we have worked for was in this house.”

“For the people that are like insurance will cover it. Obviously you don’t know what you’re talking about,” he continued, likely referencing reports that insurance companies recently dropped fire coverage for residents in the area.

Spencer went on, “I know everyone is like at least you have your family. Yes i know but we are starting at zero now. All of our family memories are just that now. No physical connection to any of our family’s life journey together.”

On a lighter note, Pratt shot a video in a Taylor Swift sweatshirt in response to a user who posted “All your Swifty crap gone.”

He continued with some “dark humor,” noting, “all I needed was for our house to burn down to hit 1 million” followers on TikTok, “can’t believe I didn’t think of that sooner.”

