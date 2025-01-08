Getty Images

As fires rage in Los Angeles, many celebrities have been forced to evacuate, and some have even lost their homes.

The L.A. Times reports two people have died and 1,000 buildings have burned down amid multiple fires burning across the city. So far 5,000 acres in the Pacific Palisades have burned, 2,200 acres in the Eaton Fire near Pasadena and more than 500 near Sylmar. The fires were made even more dangerous by high winds.

Stars took to social media to share their stories and let fans know they were safe.

Spencer Pratt revealed he and Heidi Pratt lost their Pacific Palisades home, writing on TikTok that his "nightmare came true.” See more of his story here.

Cameron Mathison shared the devastation left behind after his home burned to the ground. He wrote on Instagram, "We are safe. But this is what’s left of our beautiful home. Our home where our kids were raised and where they wanted to raise their own someday."

He continued, "Thanks to all who reached out and checked in. Can’t respond to all so wanted to give an update here. Sending so many prayers to everyone being affected by these fires🙏🏼"

Jamie Lee Curtis shared an image by Ethan Swope and wrote, “My community and possibly my home is on fire. My family is safe. Many of my friends will lose their homes. Many other communities as well… It is a terrifying situation and I'm grateful to the firefighters and all of the good Samaritans who are helping people get out of the way of the blaze.”

She added, “Neighbors have taken care of neighbors. We ALL take everything for granted because we are all living our lives but when it hits your community, it's particularly shocking. Life on life's terms. If ever there was need for the use of the phrase MY HAND IN YOURS, it is right now. Take care of each other. Stay out of the way and let the firefighters do their work. Pray if you believe in it and even if you don't, pray for those who do.”

James Woods shared on X, “All the smoke detectors are going off in our house and transmitting to our iPhones. I couldn’t believe our lovely little home in the hills held on this long. It feels like losing a loved one.”

Earlier he posted a video from a neighbor of the inferno taking over the area.

Mark Hamill shared that he evacuated from Malibu to his daughter’s home in Hollywood, revealing he saw “small fires on both sides of the road as we approached PCH… Most horrific fire since ’93. STAY SAFE!”

Ben Affleck was photographed evacuating his home in Pacific Palisades. PageSix reports he was headed to ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s home nearby, to be with her and their three children.

Mandy Moore and her family were able to escape the Eaton Fire near Pasadena, but she revealed, "Don't know if our place made it."

She confirmed she was staying a friends home with her three kids, their dog and cats.

"Grateful for the kindness of friends that we had a place to land last night,” she wrote. “Trying to shield the kids from the immense sadness and worry I feel. Praying for everyone in our beautiful city. So gutted for the destruction and loss.”

Mira Sorvino posted fiery photos and videos on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the inferno. 2nd fire & evacuation in less than a month," she captioned the carousel of images and footage of the blaze. This one's pretty terrifying to behold. Praying that everyone gets out safe with their loved ones and pets - we wrangled our cats in a blackout but all well & accounted for."

“Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes shared video of the fires and wrote, "Evacuation from Malibu 10.30pm PST #Biblical.”

Jennifer Tilly and Phil Laak evacuated the Palisades Fire and landed at the Commerce Casino.

She posted a photo in their pajamas and wrote on Instagram, "Phil and I had to evacuate to the Commerce Casino.”

