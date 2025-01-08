TikTok

Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag suffered the devastating loss of their home in the Pacific Palisades wildfire.

Pratt shared a scary TikTok video in the early hours of Wednesday morning showing the flames approaching the property. He wrote in the caption, "Nightmare came true.”

In the video Spencer can be heard saying, “Oh, wow, it’s back there,” and as the flames get closer to the house, he yells, “For real… let’s go!”

On Tuesday, Spencer had shared some footage of the fire early on, saying, "We got a fire going on behind the house here. Say a prayer for the Palisades here. There's the town, there is the fire..."

Heidi, who shares Gunner, 7, and Ryker, 2, with Spencer, also posted a TikTok video on Tuesday, confirming they had to evacuate.

While holding Ryker she said, "There's a fire right over our house, so please say some prayers for us. It's a mandatory evacuation.”

Spencer’s sister Stephanie Pratt posted about her nephews losing their home and her fears for her own house.

“I don’t know if it’s a good thing I’m in London or I need to get back to LA,” she wrote. “I can’t think straight. What do I do? Honestly looking for advice. I’m frozen in shock. How horrible for my sweet little nephews to watch their house disappear like this. They must be so scared and confused. I guess the silver lining for me is if my house goes it’s only my stuff- not years of family memories like everyone else in the palisades 🥺. Help me what’s my next move.”

Stephanie also posted on Instagram Stories, "I am beyond heartbroken for my brother, Heidi & the kids. And to all of our friends and neighbors who have lost their houses today."

The L.A. Times reports that as of Tuesday evenin,g the fire had burned more than 2,900 acres and was 0 percent contained. At the time, 30,000 residents had been forced to evacuate. The fires were made even more dangerous by high winds.