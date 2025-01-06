Pamela Anderson on 'Lifesaving' Role in ‘Last Showgirl’: ‘It’s Never Too Late’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Jamie Lee Curtis sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk “The Last Showgirl.”

In the Gia Coppola film, Anderson plays a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run, and Curtis is her ride-or-die best friend and a former showgirl.

Pamela opened up about how the role was life-changing and finally getting the chance to show what she’s made of on screen.

She recalled thinking, “I was disappointed, I felt you know I'm never going to really be able to show what I'm made of… when I saw this I just thought, ‘This is that feeling that people get when they read something and they respond to it and they have to do it it's life or death.”

Pamela said the script made her “feel alive,” sharing, “It felt like I'd been keeping the secret or something inside me all this time that I was never going to be able to share, and so this was life-changing for me it was it was life saving.”

Curtis raved, “To me this is the birth of an actor at 57, and by the way, imagine what we as an audience are going to get to see her do for the next 25 years.”

Pam later added, “It's never too late to never give up is what I like to say.”

Plus, Anderson has made lots of headlines for her decision to strip back her appearance and go makeup-free, and she reflected on wanting to remember who she really is and feel her best.

“I want to play characters on screen and be myself in my real life and I think people relate to that when I kind of stripped it all back,” she said, later adding, “I'm working on trying to feel my best as me.”

She’s doing it in the movie too, explaining, “I wanted to play all of the film without makeup and then just be the showgirl in the showgirl moments and… it's an experiment.”