Pamela Anderson on ‘Living My True Self’ & Therapeutic ‘Last Showgirl’ (Exclusive)

Pamela Anderson stunned in Oscar de la Renta at the 2025 Golden Globes, where she chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour and Adam Glassman.

She gushed, “I am living my true self beyond my wildest dreams.”

Pamela discussed how her role in “The Last Showgirl” was a therapeutic and lifesaving experience.

“I finally had somewhere to put my life experience,” Pamela explained. “I felt like it doesn't matter how much therapy you do or how many friends you have to speak to, but sometimes you need something else. I felt like I could put my entire life into this role and then just breathe… I always knew I could do more than what I'd done, and so this was a real experiment.”

When asked about wearing Bob Mackie costumes for the part, Anderson said, “There's magic in those costumes, and there was even girls’ name tags in some of them, so you felt all these women before you that wore them… It did feel like there was magic in them.”

As for what’s next, Pamela shared, “‘Naked Gun’ comes out next with Liam Neeson who is hysterical, very funny, very charming, and fun to watch and be around.”

She went on, “And I did movie with Karim Aïnouz called ‘Rosebush Pruning’ that's going to be in the festivals... a really great ensemble piece with Callum Turner and Riley Keough and Jamie Bell and bunch of interesting people.”